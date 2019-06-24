UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Demands Production Order Of Two Detained MNAs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Bilawal demands production order of two detained MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday demanded the Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of two detained Members of National Assembly so that they can represent their people in budget session and give vote on the finance bill.

During his budget speech here in National Assembly, he said the only Speaker National Assembly has the power to issue their production orders. Speaker is free in his decision and both detained MNAs should not be denied to take part in the budget session and to take part in budget debate, he added.

Over his demand, the Speaker Asad Qaiser said that he has asked for the opinion of the law ministry on the matter.

Bilawal also questioned the decision to ban the lawmakers in the Lower House of Parliament from using the words "selected prime minister" in the National Assembly.

He demanded the government to avoid political victimization and not to further fuel the fire.

He also spoke as how former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given Pakistan its constitution and Quaid-e-Azam talked of parliamentary democracy.

"Quaid-e-Azam made the country free so we are free. If you think that censorship improves anything then you should know that this suppressed frustration will find an outlet.

Just hiding your problems doesn't mean that they don't exist. These problems will fester and come back to haunt you later.""This House is responsible for the rights of the people, and we're their spokespeople," Bilawal said and stressed to ensure supremacy of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Fire Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Vote Budget From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

42 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

57 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

57 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.