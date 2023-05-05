UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Departs From Goa After Attending SCO CFM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday departed here for Islamabad on completion of his two-day visit to India

GOA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) , Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday departed here for Islamabad on completion of his two-day visit to India.

The objective of the visit was to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers.

The foreign minister, in his address to the SCO CFM meeting, highlighted the importance of regional connectivity for common prosperity, collectively eradicating the common challenges of poverty, climate change, extremism and terrorism.

FM Bilawal also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the SCO countries and discussed bilateral cooperation and regional situation.

