ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the members of the COVID-19 relief committee to extend the scope of party's relief work to district level.

He said this while chairing the meeting of COVID-19 Relief Committee over video link at Bilawal House.

Committee members Saleem Mandviwala, Nayyar Bukhari, Taj Haider and Chaudhry Yasin briefed the PPP Chairmain about the relief work.

Bilawal Bhutto directed the members of the committee further to launch an extensive public awareness campaign on the COVID-19 at the district levels by using media and social media.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Sasti Roti programme was a great relief to the poor and it should be extended through out the country as it was our moral and religious obligation to extend relief to the people during holy month of Ramazan.