Bilawal Directs Sindh Ministers To Stay Out On Streets Till Last Drop Of Water

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:41 PM

Bilawal directs Sindh ministers to stay out on streets till last drop of water

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday directed Sindh ministers to stay out on the streets till the last drop of rain water was drained away from every city, town and village of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday directed Sindh ministers to stay out on the streets till the last drop of rain water was drained away from every city, town and village of the province.

Speaking to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Public Health Engineering Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani over telephone, he appreciated Sindh cabinet members for working on the ground through better coordination, said a press release issued here.

Nasir Shah apprised the chairman about the areas so far cleared from the rain water in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas adding that drainage operations were in full swing everywhere in the province.

Mir Shabir updated Bilawal Bhutto that due to an overflowing irrigation system, the drainage was slow in different parts of the province.

However, all the resources available with the Public Health Engineering Department had been geared up to drain away the rain water besides protecting the irrigation canals from developing breaches, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto asked the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers to conduct the damage assessment so that timely rehabilitation could be carried out.

He also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the losses of human lives in Sindh and all over the country and urged the Federal and provincial governments to announce adequate compensations for the victims who lost their near and dear ones, and for those who lost their livelihoods during the worst monsoon rains witnessed in decades.

