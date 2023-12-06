Open Menu

Bilawal Directs To Utilize All Resources To Control Fire In Shops, Flats In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday directed Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab to utilize all available resources to control the fire in shops and flats near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday directed Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab to utilize all available resources to control the fire in shops and flats near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi.

Expressing sorrow and concern over the fire incident, he sought a detailed report of the incident from the relevant authorities, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto has asked the party workers to support the administration in firefighting and rescue operations.

He extended his best wishes for the safety and well-being of all the citizens in the affected area, praying that the Almighty keeps them safe.

