Bilawal Discussed With UAE Minister Shaikh Nahyan At Khan Ghar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 06:22 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a member of the Gulf royal family at Ghotki district in Khan Ghar Mahar House.

In which discussion between Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and UAE Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on development of bilateral relations.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a member of the Gulf royal family, also discussed the increase in trade relations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan agreed to promote social relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

On the occasion Sindh Minister Food and sport Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Mahar, Minister planning Sayed Nisar Shah were present.

