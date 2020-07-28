Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

(@fidahassanain)

Both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held meeting at a hotel and discussed their plan about holding APC to send the incumbent PTI government packing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed All Parties Conference (APC) agenda with Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman here on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari first met with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman at a hotel and later JUI-F Chief went to see PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at this Model Town residence in the provincial capital.

“We talked about APC and it is soon after Eid-ul-Azha,” said Bilawal Bhutto while talking to media after having meeting with JUI-F Chief.

The sources said that a decision about mid-tern elections would be made through the platform of a united Opposition. They said that the leaders wished to resolve the nation's challenges very soon.

“Whatever we talked about today, its results will begin to appear after Eid,” the PPP chief said,

JUI-F Chief said that the Rahbar Committee would come up with proposals as an agenda based on which the APC would be convened.

“The mandate of a common citizen was stolen during the last general elections of 2018,” said JUI-F Chief, adding that they wanted it back.

“The state survival has come under question due to the performance of incumbent PTI government for last two years,” Fazl said, pointing out that they would resume country’s economy soon after the departure of Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held meeting in Model Town and both leaders agreed to hold a Rahbar Committee meeting after Eid-ul-Azha to send the incumbent government packing.