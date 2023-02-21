UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Discusses Expansion Of Bilateral Cooperation With Lithuanian FM, Other Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Bilawal discusses expansion of bilateral cooperation with Lithuanian FM, other officials

VILNIUS, Lithuania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis and held talks on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and education.

The two foreign ministers, who exchanged views on regional and international issues, also signed an agreement regarding the establishment of a bilateral consultative mechanism on this occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was on a historic visit of Lithuania and the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit the Baltic state, also visited the Lithuanian Parliament and laid a wreath at the monument of martyred freedom fighters.

He, on this occasion, met the Speaker of Lithuanian Parliament Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen and highlighted the importance of parliamentary exchanges for the promotion of public contacts.

The foreign minister also had a meeting with the Lithuanian Minister for Transport and Communication Marius Skuodis. The two ministers exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation.

