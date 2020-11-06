UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Dispelled PDM: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:34 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Friday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clearly said that PPP would not provide its shoulder to Nawaz Sharif for using his gun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railway's Farrukh Habib on Friday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clearly said that PPP would not provide its shoulder to Nawaz Sharif for using his gun.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Bilawal Bhutto had dispelled the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as opposition could not sustain the burden of Nawaz Sharif's narrative which he had adopted against the national institutions.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz members were also not ready to follow Nawaz Sharif narrative and they were leaving the party, adding Abdul Qadir Baloach had already quieted from PML-N and PPP leadership was inviting him for joining PPP so opposition parties were busy and making the goals against each other.

He said Nawaz Sharif's anti Pakistan statements were promoting the narrative of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and other enemies of the country, adding Nawaz Sharif was supporting Ayaz Sadiq statement and patronized him in that regard.

He said Nawaz Sharif had adopted anti institutional narrative when he was failed to get any relief from the government regarding his corruption cases and the present government would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability of the corrupts.

