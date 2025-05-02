Bilawal Distributes Ownership Certificates To Flood-affected Families
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday distributed ownership certificates to flood-affected families in Mirpurkhas district under the Sindh Peoples Housing Program.
The program aims to provide housing to over 2 million families, making it the largest housing project in the world.
On this occasion, in his address, Bilawal emphasized that the initiative seeks to empower poor families economically by providing them with ownership rights to houses, which can be passed down to future generations.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Home Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, MNA Mir Munawar Khan Talpur, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Junaid Buland, MPA Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, Sohail Anwar Sial, District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Khan Talpur, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Aqili, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr.
Rashid Masood Khan, DIG Police Zubair Dareshak, SSP Mirpurkhas Dr. Sameer Noor Channa and other concerned officers also accompanied him.
