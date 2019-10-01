UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Doing Politics On Human Rights Bills: Dr Shireen Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Bilawal doing politics on human rights bills: Dr Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Tuesday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing politics on human rights bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari on Tuesday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing politics on human rights bills.

Speaking on a point of order, she said that unfortunately Bilawal as chairman of the committee on human rights was creating obstacles in legislation on human rights bills. She said, "We know how to run the House".

The minister said it was wrong to say that members of treasury benches had no right as private members to move a bill. She said on a private members day, it was not only the prerogative of the opposition members to move a bill.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Vivo Ropes in Fahad Mustafa as Its First Brand Amb ..

26 minutes ago

Flash flood washes away three children in Maidan

1 minute ago

PM exposes real face of fascist Modi across the gl ..

1 minute ago

Two killed,7 injured in roof collapse incident in ..

1 minute ago

Putin Congratulates Xi on 70th Anniversary of Chin ..

33 minutes ago

Bridging educational gap through accelerated imple ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.