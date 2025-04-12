Open Menu

Bilawal Elected As Chairman In PPP Intra-party Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected as the Chairman of the party for period of four years.

According to an official statement issued by the PPP, the elections were held at the party’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad.

Alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s elected as Chairman, other key positions were also filled.

Humayun Khan has been elected as the Secretary General, Nadeem Afzal Chan as the Secretary of Information and Aamna Piracha has been elected as the Secretary of Finance.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

5 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

5 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

5 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

6 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

7 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

7 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

9 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan