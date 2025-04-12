Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected as the Chairman of the party for period of four years.

According to an official statement issued by the PPP, the elections were held at the party’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad.

Alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s elected as Chairman, other key positions were also filled.

Humayun Khan has been elected as the Secretary General, Nadeem Afzal Chan as the Secretary of Information and Aamna Piracha has been elected as the Secretary of Finance.