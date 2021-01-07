UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Elected PPP Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:43 PM

Bilawal elected PPP chairman

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected unopposed chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the intra-party elections on federal level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected unopposed chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the intra-party elections on Federal level.

Pakistan Peoples Party held its federal level elections on January 6 2021 at Karachi said a news release, issued by the party secretariat here Thursday.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari elected unopposed secretary general, Faisal Karim Kundi as center Secretary Information and Rukhsana Bungash as finance secretary of the PPP.

Related Topics

Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party January Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

German Firms Bayer, CureVac Strike COVID-19 Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of fire incident in fa ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing records coldest morning in over 50 years

3 minutes ago

854 police officials dismissed under internal acco ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

1 hour ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.