Bilawal elected PPP chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected unopposed chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the intra-party elections on Federal level.

Pakistan Peoples Party held its federal level elections on January 6 2021 at Karachi said a news release, issued by the party secretariat here Thursday.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari elected unopposed secretary general, Faisal Karim Kundi as center Secretary Information and Rukhsana Bungash as finance secretary of the PPP.