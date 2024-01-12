Bilawal Emphasises Politics Of Serving People Instead Of Division, Hatred
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored the importance of politics centered on serving the nation, emphasizing unity over division, and rejecting allegations and hatred
Following a meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) at its headquarter here on Friday , Bilawal called for justice in the Model Town case, urging that culprits be brought to account.
He expressed confidence in the PPP's commitment to fulfilling promises outlined in its manifesto, citing a tradition of delivering on pledges unlike other political parties. He highlighted the party's track record in providing exemplary health facilities in Sindh and pledged similar initiatives at the national level after elections.
Addressing housing concerns after a flood, Bilawal revealed that the Sindh government, under the PPP leadership, had constructed 2 million houses for flood victims. Notably, the ownership of these houses will be granted to women in the affected areas, showcasing a commitment to gender inclusivity, he maintained.
Responding to a query about the promise of free electricity up to 300 units, he outlined the PPP's plan for solarization, empowering citizens to generate their own electricity. He took a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, criticizing the party's stance on inflation and questioning the objectives of the PTI if voted to power again.
He warned against potential political vendettas by the PTI and posed a question to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, questioning the agenda if he were to become the next premier. Reflecting on the Model Town incident, he called for justice, emphasizing the need to hold those involved accountable for their actions.
Bilawal said that the PPP wanted to make Pakistan a modern state and for this he sought the support of the PAT.
Later, PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur announced their support to the PPP in the constituency of NA-127 for the upcoming elections.
