KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the significance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to raise awareness, foster mutual respect and understanding.

The PPP Chairman, in his message, said that the Islamophobia undermines the very essence of our shared humanity and the principles of tolerance, compassion, and pluralism. "It is imperative that we confront Islamophobia head-on and work tirelessly to dismantle the stereotypes and misconceptions that perpetuate it," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Islam, as a religion of moderation and peace, advocates embracing diversity and treating all individuals with dignity and respect, regardless of their faith or background.

He pointed out that since 9/11, there has been a marked escalation in animosity and institutional suspicion directed towards Muslims and islam worldwide, adding that, despite assertions to the contrary, Islam and Muslims are consistently and unfairly associated with terrorism.

He called upon governments, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and individuals around the world to join hands in this noble endeavor, saying, "We must strive to create inclusive societies where people of all faiths can coexist harmoniously, free from fear and prejudice. Together, let us work towards a world where Islamophobia is eradicated, and where every individual can live with dignity, security, and freedom."