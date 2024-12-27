Open Menu

Bilawal Emphasizes Need For Consensus In Decision-making

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

GARHI KHUDA BUX, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the need for consensus in decision-making, stating that the PML-N-led government lacks the mandate to make unilateral decisions.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal paid tribute to his mother, highlighting her 30-year political struggle, which has become an integral part of history. He noted that Benazir never compromised on her ideology and was a champion of the vulnerable segments of society.

The PPP and its supporters across the country are observing Benazir's death anniversary with great devotion and respect.

A main congregation was held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, where President Asif Ali Zardari, central and provincial leaders, and other prominent figures addressed the gathering.

Notable attendees included Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the first lady of Pakistan and central president of PPP's Ladies Wing; Faryal Talpur, Asif's sister and member of the provincial assembly; and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders were also present.

The event featured a 60-foot-wide main stage decorated decorated with party flags and portraits of Benazir and other party leaders. Renowned poets paid tribute to the late leader through poetry, adding a touching gesture to the commemoration.

