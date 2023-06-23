Open Menu

Bilawal, Envoy Discuss Pakistan-Iran Ties

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday and exchanged matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday and exchanged matters of mutual interest.

The foreign minister congratulated Dr Moghadam on his appointment as Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction at positive trajectory of relations of Pakistan and Iran.

He emphasized importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

