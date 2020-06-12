Bilawal, EU envoy discuss various issues arisen in wake of COVID-19

Ambassador European Union (EU) in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Thursday called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador European Union (EU) in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Thursday called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad.

Matters of international economy amid COVID-19, Sindh government's effort to deal with the pandemic, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) were discussed in the meeting, said a press release.

Bilawal apprised the ambassador about the Sindh government's philosophy amid COVID-19 that to the PPP saving lives was a first priority. He also apprised the envoy about the locusts attack on the crops in Sindh and other provinces. He said the PPP government in Sindh was trying its best to deal with the locust issue.

He commended the funding by the European Union under SRSO's initiatives such as the Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strengthening Support (SUCCESS) Programme which had dynamically contributed towards tackling poverty in the rural areas of the Sindh province under principles of Community Driven Development (CDD) and Rural Support Programme (RSP).

He appreciated the fact that it was through the continued financial support offered by the EU that such collaborations enabled programmes essential to improving conditions for the most vulnerable. The European Union envoy appreciated the work done by the Sindh government in responding to the pandemic along with BISP and SRSO.

She hoped that the Sindh government, with its efficient and timely measures, would be able to tackle the challengesposed by COVID-19.