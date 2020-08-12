Bilawal exhorts youth to take right steps to realize their dreams

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday exhorted the Pakistani youth to take right steps to realize their dreams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday exhorted the Pakistani youth to take right steps to realize their dreams.

Bilawal, in a statement on International Youth Day, said,"Sixty-four percent of the Pakistani population is under 30 years of age and Pakistan is the one of the countries having the highest ratio of youth population." .

He claimed that empowering the youth in the true sense and making them partners in the country's affairs was the manifesto of the PPP, and its governments had always introduced youth friendly policies.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the first political leader, who mobilised the youth across the country, while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto opened new avenues for the advancement of the youth by providing education and employment opportunities.

The PPP governments had established the largest number of education institutions in the country, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP's Sindh government ensured the representation of the youth by allocating special seats in all local bodies.

Pakistan was now firmly looking towards its young sons and daughters to emerge as an invincible developed country on the world canvas, he added.