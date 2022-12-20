UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Exposed Ugly Face Of Modi Govt Before World: SAPM

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Bilawal exposed ugly face of Modi govt before world: SAPM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Industries & Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed the ugly face of Modi government before the world.

Talking to APP, he said the whole nation salute to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his bravery and determination, adding that Bilawal Bhutto had exposed the 'Modi Sarkar'.

He said that India was involved in fanning terrorism in Pakistan, and promoting violence against Muslims in India and massacre of innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

The SAPM said that ever since, Modi and his party came into power in India, they had made the lives of Muslims and other minorities in India miserable.

He said that protests held in Sargodha like the rest of the country on Tuesday to show solidarity with the PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The world need to take stern action against Modi government to stop human violationsin occupied Kashmir, he added.

