Bilawal Expresses Concern Over Diminishing Space For Independent Journalism In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has voiced his grave concern over the diminishing space for independent journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has voiced his grave concern over the diminishing space for independent journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he highlighted the alarming rise in violent incidents targeting journalists in the province, deeming it intolerable.
He emphasized that many affected journalists are holding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and the ruling provincial party accountable for these brutalities.
He condemned the suppression of journalism through violence, attributing these acts to fascist elements.
“The PTI is evidently fearful of independent journalism and has lost the trust of the people,” he said. “Their consistent reliance on undemocratic tactics and conspiracies to cling to power is disgraceful.”
Reaffirming PPP’s unwavering support for the journalist community, he declared, “We believe in press freedom and will not allow anyone to stifle the press.”
He called upon relevant institutions and parliament to take decisive action to safeguard journalists and uphold press freedom in KP.
