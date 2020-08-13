UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Expresses Concern Over Discrepancies In CAIE Grades

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of the outcry by students across Pakistan and expressed concern over discrepancies in Cambridge Assessment International education (CAIE) grades.

"Our children work hard all year, and faced with unprecedented circumstances owing to Covid-19, they had no option but to accept grades based on their expected results. Such glaring discrepancies put their college admissions and by virtue, their futures, at great risk," PPP Chairman said in a statement issued here on Thursday. Bilawal Bhutto urged the government to pay serious attention to this pressing issue, and to take it up with the examination board at the earliest.

"We cannot afford a delay where the future of our nation's youth is concerned," he emphasized.

