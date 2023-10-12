Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Concerns Over Abduction Of Sindh Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Bilawal expresses concerns over abduction of Sindh policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed serious concerns over the abduction of five police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) by armed robbers in Kot Shahu, District Shikarpur.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the abduction of policemen was a serious matter as the country and the society cannot afford heinous crime like the kidnapping of policemen.

“The issue needed to be looked minutely at the administrative and government levels and the weaknesses must be overcome immediately,” he added. He also demanded a high-level investigation on the matter.

Bilawal Bhutto said that action should be taken against the criminals involved in the kidnapping of the police officials and safe recovery of the abductees should be ensured.

