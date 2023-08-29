Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Concerns Over Reports Of Breaches In Sutlej River Dykes

Published August 29, 2023

Bilawal expresses concerns over reports of breaches in Sutlej river dykes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed deep concerns over reports of breaches in the Sutlej river embankment and demanded that people from flood-affected areas be ensured evacuation to safer places.

He urged the government to ensure coordinated measures on a war-footing basis to control the ravages of floods, adding, "Measures should be taken to protect large populations like Bahawalpur and Ahmedpur Sharqia from the ravages of floods".

The PPP Chairman directed the party office-bearers and workers to actively participate in the relief activities in the flood affected areas and cooperate fully with the administration in this regard.

He said that the government should conduct a survey to estimate the damage caused by the floods, adding that the government should also announce a special package for the Sutlej river flood victims.

"PPP will not leave the Sutlej river flood victims alone," he vowed.

He further said that after winning the upcoming general elections, his party would support the Sutlej river flood victims in the same way as it had supported the rain victims in Sindh.

"PPP will take special initiatives to build houses for the flood victims and to restore agriculture in Sutlej river which has been destroyed due to this flood," he assured the public.

