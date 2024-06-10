Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Neelum River Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Bilawal expresses deep sorrow over Neelum river tragedy

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives following a tourist vehicle's fell into the Neelum River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives following a tourist vehicle's fell into the Neelum River.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell at Bilawal House, he expressed deep shock upon hearing the news of the Neelum Valley accident.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

"I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May the Almighty grant them patience," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto also highlighted the urgent need to deploy all available resources to rescue the missing tourists.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Accident Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Vehicle May Media All Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

19 seconds ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

21 seconds ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

23 seconds ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

32 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

33 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

33 minutes ago
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

33 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

35 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

33 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

35 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

35 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan