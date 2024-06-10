Bilawal Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Neelum River Tragedy
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives following a tourist vehicle's fell into the Neelum River
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives following a tourist vehicle's fell into the Neelum River.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell at Bilawal House, he expressed deep shock upon hearing the news of the Neelum Valley accident.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.
"I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May the Almighty grant them patience," he said.
Bilawal Bhutto also highlighted the urgent need to deploy all available resources to rescue the missing tourists.
