ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended gratitude to all, sending congratulatory messages over wedding of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement issued here, he said that fewer guests have been invited to the wedding reception of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari in the view of coronavirus SOPs in Karachi.

Bilawal regretted that many dignitaries could not be invited in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He further said that wedding receptions would be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Larkana as well where more dignitaries, friends and family members would be invited to share the joys of the auspicious occasion.