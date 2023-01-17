UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Expresses Gratitude To People Of Karachi, Hyderabad For Electing 'Jiyalas'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Bilawal expresses gratitude to people of Karachi, Hyderabad for electing 'Jiyalas'

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has thanked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad for electing 'Jiala' candidates in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has thanked the people of Karachi and Hyderabad for electing 'Jiala' candidates in the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

While expressing his views after the announcement of LG results by the Election Commission, on Tuesday, he said it had proved after the LG polls that PPP appeared as a single largest party of urban and rural Sindh.

Bilawal said that PPP was the chain of the federation and the success of PPP in the election based on all segments of life, which is considered as a turning point in the country's politics.

He said that the people had expressed their trust in the performance of Sindh government by electing PPP candidates.

The PPP Chairman said that the slogans of Jeay Bhutto had rejected those, who did politics of hatred.

Now, it was the responsibility of the elected Jialas to level up to the expectations of the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine says 22 missing after Dnipro strike, 44 de ..

Ukraine says 22 missing after Dnipro strike, 44 dead

3 seconds ago
 Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

Transfer, posting notified in Karachi

5 minutes ago
 128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

128,000 women provided financial aid during 2022

5 minutes ago
 People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assem ..

People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assembly dissolution: Khyber Pakhtu ..

5 minutes ago
 Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight ..

Anti polio campaign continues in Kurram amid tight security

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds solo retrospective show, boo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.