Bilawal Expresses Grave Concern Over Situation In Gilgit-Baltistan After Rain

Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:46 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan where Karakorum Highway was blocked near Tatta Pani and Lal Pari areas in Diamer district and standing crops and orchids were affected due to flash floods and landslides following heavy torrential rain

PPP Chairman said media reports from Gilgit-Baltistan were scarce possibly due to intermittent communication breakdowns and urged the Federal government to activate National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other rescue and rehabilitation departments to safeguard people and infrastructure, said a a press statement.

Bilawal pointed out that a tunnel built on�Karakorum�Highway for protecting commuters have developed cracks and might collapse if immediate steps were not taken.

The chairman asked the federal government as well as the government in Gilgit-Baltistan to utilize allavailable resources to help out citizens.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also instructed the PPP leaders and workers in Gilgit-Baltistan to extend all possible support to the victims of torrential rains, floods and land-sliding in every district of GB.

