Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Death Of Former JI Emir Syed Munawar Hassan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Emir of Jammat e Islami (JI).

In separate condolence messages here, Sindh education Minister and PPP leader Saeed Ghani, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, Nisar Khuhro and Sasui Palijo had also expressed their grief over the demise.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Khurrum Sher Zaman, Tahir Malik, Aftab Siddiqui and others also expressed their grief over the demise.

They prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

