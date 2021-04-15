(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peopels Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise mother of senior journalist Zafar Hashmi.

In a condolence message, he said in the hour of sorrow the party leadership and workers have shared the grief of Zafar Hashmi.

He prayed for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.