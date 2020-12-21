Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Death Of Journalist's Wife
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of journalists Manzoor Mirani's wife.
In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.