Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Death Of Journalist's Wife

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Bilawal expresses grief over death of journalist's wife

Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of journalists Manzoor Mirani's wife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of journalists Manzoor Mirani's wife.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

