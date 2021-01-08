Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of senior member of Media Cell of Bilawal House, Tariq Khan

In a condolence message issued here, he said that late Tariq Khan was associated with Media Cell for last three decades and not only always helpful to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari but also for him.

Bilawal Bhuuto condoled with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyer Bokhari, former PM Pervaiz Ashraf, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Qasim Gilani also condoled the death of Tariq Khan.