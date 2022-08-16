UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Bilawal expresses grief over loss of lives in Bus accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident on a motorway, moving from Lahore to Karachi here on Tuesday.

He expressed his sympathies with bereaved families of the 20 persons, who lost their lives in the accident on M-5 bus accident, said a spokesman of Bilawal house.

He prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah.

Bilawal asked the Punjab government to provide medical treatment to the injured persons of the accident. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Accident Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Government Of Punjab Motorway From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

3 seconds ago
 Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

53 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.