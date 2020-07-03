UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the death of passengers in the coaster and train accident on Friday near Farooqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the death of passengers in the coaster and train accident on Friday near Farooqabad.

In a message issued here, he expressed his condolence with the families of the victimsand prayed for early recovery of the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

