Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the death of passengers in the coaster and train accident on Friday near Farooqabad.
In a message issued here, he expressed his condolence with the families of the victimsand prayed for early recovery of the injured.