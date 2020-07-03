Bilawal expresses grief over loss of lives in train accident

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief over the death of passengers in the coaster and train accident on Friday near Farooqabad

In a message issued here, he expressed his condolence with the families of the victimsand prayed for early recovery of the injured.