Bilawal expresses grief over martyrdom of five Army men

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a Captain among five Pakistan Army men in Miran Shah.

He made a salute to martyred captain Abdul Wali and naib subaidar Nawaz.

The foreign minister also saluted halwadar Ghulam Ali, lance naik Ilyas and Sepoy Zafarullah, in a condolence message here.

He said that the martyrs were real heroes of the nation.

He further said that the nation was proud of its brave soldiers.