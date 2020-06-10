UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Mir Rizwan Khan's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Bilawal expresses grief over Mir Rizwan Khan's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the brother of Sardar Fayyaz Khan Lund and Mir Babar Khan Lund and MNA Khalid Khan Lund's cousin Mir Rizwan Khan Lund.

In a condolence message here, he said that his heart went out to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageto the bereaved family to bear this loss.

