Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Passenger Coach Accident In Washak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic accident involving a passenger coach in Washak district of Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic accident involving a passenger coach in Washak district of Balochistan.
In a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, he conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the victims families.
“I share the grief of the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident,” he said.
He urged the Balochistan government to ensure all best possible medical care to the injured.
Bilawal Zardari also emphasized the necessity of developing a new traffic management system to prevent such incidents in future.
Recent Stories
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad
CM aide lauded timely respond of District administration to tackle Congo virus
FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit
Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks
LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case
Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority with 'prospect of recogniti ..
IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad3 minutes ago
-
FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit24 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case10 minutes ago
-
IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls10 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts to preserve shared ancient heritage10 minutes ago
-
Tribunal imposes fine on NA-47 RO10 minutes ago
-
Poet Ahmed Farhad in custody of AJK Police: IHC told16 minutes ago
-
PIE to finalise integration of formal, non-formal education data16 minutes ago
-
Qaizar Khan Miankhel appointed as Divisional President PPP16 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs owners of three institutes on issuing fake tech degrees16 minutes ago
-
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief2 hours ago