Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Passenger Coach Accident In Washak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic accident involving a passenger coach in Washak district of Balochistan

In a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, he conveyed his heartfelt condolence to the victims families.

“I share the grief of the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident,” he said.

He urged the Balochistan government to ensure all best possible medical care to the injured.

Bilawal Zardari also emphasized the necessity of developing a new traffic management system to prevent such incidents in future.

