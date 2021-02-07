(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous photographer Agha Feroz.

In a condolence message issued here, he said that the deceased was a good person and a best photoghrapher.

He said that late Agha Feroz captured good and bad days of Bhutto's family.

Bilawal said that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.