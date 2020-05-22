UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Plan Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Bilawal expresses grief over plan crash

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed shock and deep grief over the PIA plane crash at a populated area near Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi this afternoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed shock and deep grief over the PIA plane crash at a populated area near Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi this afternoon.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the PPP chairman showed sympathy with those whose loved ones were onboard and prayed for them.

He said the tragic incident had grieved the entire nation.

