KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Shamim Rizvi here on Saturday.

He said that the journalistic services of the deceased would be remembered.

Bilawal said that late Shamim Rizvi was a good person.

He also prayed for his higher place in Jannah.