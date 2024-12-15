Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Grief Over Tragic Loss Of Lives In Migrant Boat Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Bilawal expresses grief over tragic loss of lives in migrant boat accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the migrant boat accident off the coast of Greece.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he conveyed his relief upon learning about the rescue of 47 Pakistani nationals and urged the Federal government to collaborate fully with Greek authorities to expedite search and rescue operations for the missing individuals.

He also emphasized the importance of facilitating communication and providing accurate information to the families of those impacted by this devastating incident.

Bilawal Bhutto called for strict action against the culprits involved in human trafficking and advocated for strengthened global cooperation to address the growing menace of trafficking crimes.

He highlighted the need to address the underlying causes driving migration in developing countries, underscoring the importance of replacing unjust political and economic systems, conflicts, and wars with peace and sustainable development.

Bilawal Bhutto also conveyed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families grieving the loss of their loved ones in the Greece boat tragedy.

