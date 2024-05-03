Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Sorrow Over Bus Accident In Diamer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident on the Karakoram Highway.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.

"The efforts should be made to ensure proper treatment and speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Relevant authorities and the public should work together to prevent such incidents in the future, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for a speedy recovery of all those injured.

