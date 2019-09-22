Bilawal expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Chilas road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident at Chilas District, Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a condolence message issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto expressed sympathy with bereaved families and urged the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured persons.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude and equanimity.