Bilawal Expresses Sorrow Over Losses In GB Due To Rains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the losses caused by ongoing rains in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and underscored the urgent need for swift and effective relief and rehabilitation efforts.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that due to rains and landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan, the property of many citizens has been damaged.
Therefore, the Federal government and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan must take immediate steps for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.
He emphasized the need to ensure the restoration of internet, mobile services, and electricity supply across Gilgit-Baltistan, including Ghizer and Ghanche districts.
Bilawal Bhutto also urged the authorities to take prompt action to reopen the roads blocked by landslides.
He said that Gilgit-Baltistan, like the rest of Pakistan, is facing unpredictable weather patterns due to climate change, adding that on one hand, the rapid melting of glaciers and the bursting of glacial lakes in the northern areas pose a serious threat to local populations, while on the other hand, the southern regions of the country are experiencing severe drought.
Bilawal Bhutto said that under such circumstances, the government must fulfill its responsibilities swiftly and within strict timelines to protect the people from further loss and suffering.
