Bilawal Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Loss Of 13 Miners In Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of 13 miners in two separate incidents in Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of 13 miners in two separate incidents in Balochistan.
In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the 11 miners who lost their lives due to a gas leak inside a coal mine in the Sanjadi area.
He also condemned the fatal shooting of two laborers in the Duki area and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.
Bilawal Bhutto voiced his concern over the frequent accidents and fatalities within the mining sector, emphasizing the urgent need for the Balochistan government to enforce stringent safety regulations to protect miners.
He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to being a representative party for workers nationwide, dedicated to safeguarding their rights and welfare.
Recent Stories
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khaw ..7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 20244 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth4 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Murree forest4 minutes ago
-
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus4 minutes ago
-
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work4 minutes ago
-
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Shah4 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area4 minutes ago
-
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze4 minutes ago
-
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism4 minutes ago
-
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST3 minutes ago
-
No banned organization to be allowed to collect sacrificial animals hides4 minutes ago