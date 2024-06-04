Open Menu

Bilawal Expresses Sorrow Over Tragic Loss Of 13 Miners In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of 13 miners in two separate incidents in Balochistan

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the 11 miners who lost their lives due to a gas leak inside a coal mine in the Sanjadi area.

He also condemned the fatal shooting of two laborers in the Duki area and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Bilawal Bhutto voiced his concern over the frequent accidents and fatalities within the mining sector, emphasizing the urgent need for the Balochistan government to enforce stringent safety regulations to protect miners.

He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to being a representative party for workers nationwide, dedicated to safeguarding their rights and welfare.

