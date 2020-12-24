UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Extends Christmas Greetings To Christian Community

Thu 24th December 2020

Bilawal extends Christmas greetings to Christian community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and the world over, on the eve of auspicious festival.

In his felicitation message, he eulogised the role of Christians and other minority communities in the development of the country and assured them that their rights, enshrined in the Constitution, will always be protected.

Bilawal said his party was the true follower and inheritor of the ideology of Pakistan as envisaged by the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"PPP has always taken steps for political, social, and economic rights of the minorities and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto established a full-fledged Minority Affairs Department and following her vision, gave representation to the non-Muslim population in the Senate of Pakistan for the first time," he added.

He appealed the Christian community to hold special prayers for strengthening democracy, peace, and prosperity in Pakistan, for the establishment of an egalitarian society.

More Stories From Pakistan

