Bilawal extends congratulations to national cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm congratulations to the national cricket team for their historic victory in the One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House on Sunday, Chairman PPP praised the players’ outstanding performance, which not only clinched a series win but also won the hearts of the entire nation.

He expressed the hope that the team would continue to display the same spirit and determination, carrying forward their winning momentum in future matches.