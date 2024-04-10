Open Menu

Bilawal Extends Eid Greetings, Emphasizes Harmonious Coexistence

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Pakistani nation and entire Muslim Ummah as well.

In the press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP conveyed that Eid-ul-Fitr embodies values of brotherhood, tolerance, peace, and harmonious coexistence.

He emphasized that true joy and blessings of this occasion are only realized when the underprivileged and needy segments of society are also embraced in celebration.

He encouraged people to share the joy of Eid by extending invitations to their less fortunate relatives, neighbors, and fellow Muslim brothers and sisters in need.

In his Eid message, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that islam condemns hatred, bigotry, and terrorism. He also paid tribute to the soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives for the nation, reaffirming solidarity with their families.

Reaffirming his unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the oppressed Muslims in Indian Illegaly Occupied Kashmir and Gaza, Bilawal Bhutto called upon the entire Muslim Ummah to join in prayers for their suffering brethren on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

