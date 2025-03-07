Open Menu

March 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to women in Pakistan and all around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In a message, he paid tribute to women on their strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions in every sphere of life and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment for the protection and promotion of women’s rights.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that no society can progress without ensuring equal rights, dignity, and opportunities for women and emphasized that gender equality is not merely a slogan but a fundamental principle of justice and democracy.

He further paid glowing tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, whose dedication to Pakistan’s independence made her a beacon of hope.

On this occasion, the chairman also paid homage to his grandmother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto rendered great sacrifices and firmly fought tyranny with unmatched courage.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan’s first former female Prime Minister, shattered barriers and paved the way for countless women to rise in leadership, inspiring generations of women to fight for their rights.

Bilawal urged for the creation of an inclusive and safe environment where women can thrive as equal partners in progress.

On this International Women’s Day, he reiterated the PPP’s historic commitment in building a Pakistan where every woman’s voice is heard, valued, and respected.

