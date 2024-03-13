Bilawal extends heartfelt wishes on Punjab Culture Day

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day

In a statement issued by the media cell of Bilawal House on Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal remarked that Punjab's culture is a vibrant symphony of colors, flavors, and melodies resonating across the land of five rivers.

He highlighted the hard work, bravery, and generosity of the people of Punjab, urging unity to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the region.

Bilawal emphasized that Punjab's culture, intertwined with the diverse cultures of other regions, forms the vibrant essence of Pakistan's national identity. He called upon everyone to appreciate and nurture this diversity, fostering the cultural bond that unites the nation.