Open Menu

Bilawal Extends Heartfelt Wishes On Punjab Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Bilawal extends heartfelt wishes on Punjab Culture Day

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to the people of Punjab and the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.

In a statement issued by the media cell of Bilawal House on Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal remarked that Punjab's culture is a vibrant symphony of colors, flavors, and melodies resonating across the land of five rivers.

He highlighted the hard work, bravery, and generosity of the people of Punjab, urging unity to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the region.

Bilawal emphasized that Punjab's culture, intertwined with the diverse cultures of other regions, forms the vibrant essence of Pakistan's national identity. He called upon everyone to appreciate and nurture this diversity, fostering the cultural bond that unites the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Punjab Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

4 minutes ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

4 minutes ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafia ..

CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals

4 minutes ago
 PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik M ..

PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

4 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise v ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC

4 minutes ago
 Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: ..

Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA

8 minutes ago
 Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win agains ..

Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay

Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay

4 minutes ago
 ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine

ACs, Mukhtiarkars visit markets, imposes fine

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niaz ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minister Muha ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan